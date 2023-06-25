Chef Lakhan Singh wins maiden edition of 'Biryani Champions League' in Delhi

Chef Lakhan Singh from Marketplace restaurant has emerged as the winner of the debut edition of the 'Daawat Biryani Champions League' in the national capital here.

The competition, held here at ITC Sheraton on Saturday, saw five well-known professional chefs -- including Laxman Singh (YBiryani), Mohammad Shaan (Khan Chacha), Chef Moinuddin (Impresario Resto) and Raphe Azam (Biryani by CTJ) -- battle it out in a 90-minute live cooking challenge to win the coveted prize.

''I feel incredibly privileged and deeply thankful for being bestowed with the prestigious title of 'Daawat Biryani Champion' of Delhi. ''This remarkable competition provided me with a platform to express my profound affection and dedication towards crafting delectable biryanis,'' said Singh, who walked away with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 along with the 'Daawat Biryani Champion' trophy and a chef coat.

The winner was selected by a panel of judges comprising celebrity chef Manjit Gill, chef-restaurateur Vanshika Bhatia and well-known food critic Vir Sanghvi.

As part of the selection process, chefs were required to submit a video of their recipe of the mixed-rice delicacy. Five chefs, out of the total 200 entries received from the local chefs in Delhi, were ultimately shortlisted for the grand finale.

''Chef Lakhan's victory exemplifies the exquisite flavors and artistry that biryani represents. I must also acknowledge the hard work and talent of all the participating contestants who prepared some delectable biryanis today. Thanks to the remarkable chefs and the rich heritage of biryani that unites us all,'' said Ritesh Arora, CEO (India business & Far East) of LT Foods Ltd -- the company behind the event.

Chef Sarfaraz Hossain from Al - Faiz Family Restaurant & Caterers was adjudged winner of the competition held in Kolkata on June 19.

