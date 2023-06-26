Left Menu

Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce next film 'Bastar', to release in 2024

Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, the duo behind The Kerala Story, on Monday announced their next project Bastar.According to the makers, Bastar, based on a true incident, will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.Shahs Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page.Unveiling our next, Bastar.

26-06-2023
Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, the duo behind ''The Kerala Story'', on Monday announced their next project ''Bastar''.

According to the makers, ''Bastar'', based on a ''true incident'', will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page.

''Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024! #VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures,'' the production house said in the tweet.

''The Kerala Story'' polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). Directed by Sen and produced by Shah, it was released on May 5.

The movie, which emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office with over Rs 200 crore in reported earnings, was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

It also received the tax-free status in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

''The Kerala Story'' starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

