Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer 'Blind' to arrive on JioCinema next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:57 IST
''Blind'', fronted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is set for a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema from July 7.

The upcoming movie marks the streaming debut of ''Neerja'' star Sonam, who is returning to showbiz after embracing motherhood in 2022.

''Blind'', billed as ''a compelling tale of resilience and determination'', will be available exclusively on the streamer for free, the makers said in a press release.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

It promises to bring to life ''a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges,'' the makers added.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, the movie is a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

