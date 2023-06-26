Actor Jung Hae In opens up about D.P. Season 2 and Film Veteran 2

South Korean actor Jung Hae In recently gave fans a glimpse into his highly-anticipated projects during an interview. He expressed his enthusiasm for the release of D.P. Season 2 on Netflix and shared his experiences filming the travel variety show Actors Are Traveling.

Starting with D.P. Season 2, which is set to be released on July 28, Jung Hae In revealed that the new season picks up where the first season left off. He said, "The story isn't drastically different from the first season, it feels more like a continuation split into two parts. It wouldn't be a problem to start watching from Season 2, although I'd recommend starting from Season 1 for the full experience." He also expressed curiosity about the action sequences in the new season, saying, "Among all my scenes, I remember the action sequence the most. They're not flashy, but rather brutal. I'm curious to see how they've turned out."

While filming both D.P. Season 2 and the movie Veteran 2 simultaneously presented physical challenges, Jung Hae In expressed gratitude that the productions were completed without any injuries. He said, "Although it was physically challenging to handle both projects simultaneously, I'm incredibly grateful that we managed to wrap everything up without any injuries."

Speaking about the movie Veteran 2, Jung Hae In described it as "extremely thought-provoking," particularly relevant to today's society. He mentioned, "Veteran 2 is extremely thought-provoking, especially for people in today's society."

In addition to these projects, Jung Hae In participated in the travel variety show Actors Are Traveling, where he joined forces with Yim Si Wan. The two actors traveled to Scotland, exploring the home of whiskey and creating memorable experiences together. Jung Hae In shared, "Si Wan and I went to Scotland, the home of whiskey, to film a travel variety show."

Reflecting on his role in D.P. and his personality, Jung Hae In acknowledged the similarities between himself and his character Jun Ho, which he believes contributed to his casting. He said, "I think that's why I was cast. At times, we're both serious and at others, we can be a bit eccentric. I may seem serious, but I try to lighten the mood with a joke now and then."

Jung Hae In also shared introspective thoughts on the weight of his words and actions, especially during interviews. He mused, "As my environment changes, I change, but once something is said, it leaves a mark. The weight of my words and actions feels heavy, and I find myself continually reflecting and pushing myself to do better."

