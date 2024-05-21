Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash: India Mourns Loss of Iranian Leaders

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Iran to attend a ceremony following the death of Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash. A state mourning is observed in India, with leaders expressing condolences. The crash occurred in a foggy, mountainous region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:26 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash: India Mourns Loss of Iranian Leaders
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

''Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19,'' an MEA statement said on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences on the demise of Raisi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the embassy of Iran here on Tuesday to convey India's condolences on the loss.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

