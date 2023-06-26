It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Will it happen?

The K-drama series It's Okay To Not Be Okay captivated viewers with its engaging story and beautiful visuals. It received recognition as one of the best international shows in 2020 and earned numerous awards. The drama stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, and Park Gyu-young. While the first season was a success, it remains uncertain whether there will be a second season.

Since its debut on Netflix in the summer of 2020, information about It's Okay To Not Be Okay season 2 has been scarce. The series follows the story of two orphaned brothers, Moon Gang-Tae and Moon Sang-Tae, who form a connection with children's book author Ko Moon-Young. The characters learn and grow through their relationships, while the show incorporates mental health themes. Screenwriter Jo Yong drew inspiration from her own experiences dating someone with a personality disorder, and this empathy shines through in the script.

Season 1 of It's Okay To Not Be Okay received praise for its portrayal of individuals with mental illnesses and neurodivergence. It topped the list of influential TV dramas for several weeks based on social media discussions. Despite its popularity and high IMDb rating, the show has not yet been renewed for a second season.

The first season provided a complete story, although there were a few unanswered questions. The series has gained a large following, particularly among young viewers. They eagerly await the possibility of a second season.

Why do viewers want to see It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2?

The drama received positive feedback from critics due to its unique premise, visual storytelling, and excellent performances. Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, and Park Gyu-young delivered compelling portrayals. The series was also streamed on Netflix, which often renews successful shows from different countries to cater to its global audience.

Traditionally, South Korean series tend to end after one season. However, there have been exceptions in recent times, with some K-dramas being renewed due to public demand. Additionally, Netflix tends to extend popular series for their worldwide viewership.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay consists of 16 episodes and is based on the screenwriter's personal love story with a man who had a personality disorder. It revolves around the romance between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author who is unfamiliar with love.

The first season provided closure as Moon Gang-Tae, played by Kim Soo-hyun, overcame his fear of butterflies. Another scene that sparked hope for a second season was Ko Mun-Yeong's visit to her mother following her arrest. This interaction brought a sense of closure to Ko Mun-Yeong's character.

All the characters in the series underwent healing and reconciliation by the end, with the lead characters expressing their love for each other. This has led many fans to believe that a second season may not be necessary.

However, some hints suggest the possibility of It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2. For example, the scene where the trio gathers at the same podium indicates potential storylines for the Moon brothers' separate journeys. The second season could explore Moon Gang-Tae and Ko Mun-Yeong's marriage.

Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation regarding the renewal of It's Okay To Not Be Okay for a second season. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on K-dramas.

