Left Menu

Maha: Statue of Shahu Maharaj unveiled in Latur to mark 149th birth anniversary

A nine-feet tall statue of social reformer king Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was unveiled to mark his 149th birth anniversary in Maharashtras Latur city on Monday.Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, former MP Dr Sunil Gaikwad among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.The bronze statue by the Latur Municipal Corporation was unveiled at Shahu Chowk.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:07 IST
Maha: Statue of Shahu Maharaj unveiled in Latur to mark 149th birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-feet tall statue of social reformer king Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was unveiled to mark his 149th birth anniversary in Maharashtra's Latur city on Monday.

Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, former MP Dr Sunil Gaikwad among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The bronze statue by the Latur Municipal Corporation was unveiled at Shahu Chowk. The corporation's standing committee had approved the proposal to install the statute in 2015 and it received the collector's nod last year. Speaking on the occasion, Shrangare said Shahu Maharaj had worked for the welfare and upliftment of society and took the initiative for social reforms such as widow remarriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023