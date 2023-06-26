Traders await buyers in Srinagar livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha

Ashiq Mohammad, a trader from Rajasthan, comes here every year with sacrificial animals ahead of Eid al-Adha and heads back home after selling his livestock within days.

This year, however, what should have been the busiest time of the year for Mohammad has turned into a waiting game with high prices keeping buyers away.

''I have been coming here for five years now and business is very slow this year. People used to be very fond of buying these animals but due to soaring prices, they are not buying them like they used to,'' Mohammad said.

''In the past years, my livestock would sell out in two days. This year, it has been five days and the majority of animals haven't been sold yet,'' he said.

Some traders in the livestock market, which was swarming with sacrificial animals with colourful markings and painted horns, said they were selling their livestock at a loss.

Mohammad Shafi from Kupwara's Handwara said he brought around 35 home-reared animals to the market, hoping to get some good returns.

''In the last two days, I have only sold around eight to 10 animals. This year business is slow. Buyers don't have enough money to buy animals and hence they are staying away,'' Shafi said.

Abdul Majid, a livestock trader from the Lolab area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district said, ''I brought 50 sheep from my hometown for selling here. I bought them for Rs 330 per kilogram and I am selling them for almost the same price. I am incurring losses due to this.'' The government has not fixed the prices and authorities are not paying attention, he rued.

''I am selling local breeds that have been fed good quality fodder but since many traders have brought animals from other states, they are selling them for around Rs 400 per kilogram,'' he said.

Another seller Rouf Ahmad also said authorities should fix prices.

Since there are no fixed prices, buyers are discouraged, he said.

''Even the traders are not satisfied with these prices and the inflation is high,'' he added.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday. The festival commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah.

