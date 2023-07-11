Left Menu

Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy denies sexually attacking two women at retrial

He is also accused of raping woman B, aged 24 at the time, at his home two years later. He has denied the charges at Chester Crown Court and said the incidents were consensual encounters. The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett that 28-year-old Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial which ended in January.

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy denied sexually attacking two women at his retrial.

The France defender, who was under contract to City until July 1, is accused of the attempted rape of woman A, aged 29 at the time, at his Cheshire home in October 2018. He is also accused of raping woman B, aged 24 at the time, at his home two years later.

He has denied the charges at Chester Crown Court and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett that 28-year-old Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial which ended in January. But that jury could not agree on verdicts on the allegations made by women A and B.

