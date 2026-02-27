Farmers Rally Against Proposed Indo-US Trade Deal and Seek GST Amendments

On Thursday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) declared its resolve to launch two nationwide campaigns. The objective? To persuade state governments to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement, advocate for the removal of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and push for reforms to the GST law, restoring states' fiscal autonomy.

In a significant move, SKM representatives plan to meet with chief ministers and opposition leaders across states to secure special Assembly sessions. The intent is to adopt resolutions supporting farmers' issues. The SKM labeled the proposed trade deal as 'anti-national' and is urging states to reject any agreements perceived to betray farmers' interests.

Critiquing recent central policies, the SKM decried the 'corporatisation of agriculture' and economic measures allegedly undermining state rights. The collective demands that laws guaranteeing minimum support prices are enacted and seeks comprehensive policy reforms to tackle rural indebtedness effectively.

