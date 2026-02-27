Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Concerns: Nasdaq Takes a Hit

U.S. stock indexes plunged on Thursday, largely due to a significant pullback in technology shares, following Nvidia's earnings release which failed to meet elevated expectations.

The Nasdaq suffered notably, shedding 1.5% as investors reconsidered their positions in tech stocks amid concerns about the high costs and potential disruptions linked to artificial intelligence.

While financial sectors provided some relief, advancing on the strength of big banks, Nvidia's stock fell 4.9%, pulling technology indexes down along with it.

