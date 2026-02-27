Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Concerns: Nasdaq Takes a Hit

U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply, led by a decline in tech shares. Nvidia's earnings report fell short of high expectations, impacting the Nasdaq. Despite strong results, Nvidia's stock fell 4.9% due to profit-taking. The Dow and S&P 500 also faced losses, with financials remaining a bright spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes plunged on Thursday, largely due to a significant pullback in technology shares, following Nvidia's earnings release which failed to meet elevated expectations.

The Nasdaq suffered notably, shedding 1.5% as investors reconsidered their positions in tech stocks amid concerns about the high costs and potential disruptions linked to artificial intelligence.

While financial sectors provided some relief, advancing on the strength of big banks, Nvidia's stock fell 4.9%, pulling technology indexes down along with it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

