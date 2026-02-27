Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: U.S. and Iran Make Strides in Nuclear Negotiations

The U.S. and Iran have made progress in talks to resolve their nuclear dispute, with further negotiations planned. Mediated by Oman, technical discussions are scheduled in Vienna. The aim is to reach a framework for a deal amid a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Iran have reported significant progress in their ongoing talks aimed at resolving the long-standing nuclear dispute, according to Omani mediators speaking on Thursday. The discussions aim to avoid further U.S. military action in the Middle East as tensions run high.

Plans are underway to resume negotiations soon, with technical-level talks scheduled for next week in Vienna. These details were shared by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, marking a positive outcome after a day of talks held in Switzerland.

Despite no public comments from the U.S. and Iranian negotiators on the outcomes, the talks represent a critical effort to separate nuclear and non-nuclear issues, a senior Iranian official told Reuters. The strategic dialogue comes amid fears of regional conflict, as U.S. President Donald Trump stands poised for action in the absence of an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

