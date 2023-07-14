Left Menu

SAG-AFTRA strike: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ red carpet premiere cancelled

Lioness’ starring Zoe Saldana was cancelled due to the SAF-AFTRA strike.

Special Ops: Lioness (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The red carpet premiere of the series 'Special Ops: Lioness' starring Zoe Saldana was cancelled due to the SAF-AFTRA strike. The series will stream on Paramount+.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, "In light of today's news of an official SAG strike, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the red carpet premiere of Special Ops: Lioness, planned for Tuesday, July 18," read a statement from the streamer. "We recognize this is disappointing news and apologize for any inconvenience it causes," the statement added, "We are very excited to celebrate the series and can't wait for it to debut to Paramount+ audiences on July 23rd."

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series stars Zoe Saldana as Joe as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA's war on terror. She enlists Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program. Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman also star on the series, as per Deadline. 'Special Ops: Lioness' is one of the first major events to be cancelled as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the thespians taking to the pickets tomorrow. Earlier today, the London premiere of Oppenheimer took place with the cast in attendance before a strike was called by SAG-AFTRA. This Saturday, Disney plans to hold the world premiere of Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, reported Deadline. (ANI)

