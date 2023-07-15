Lights, Camera, Standstill: Hollywood Strike Impacts TV Shows and Movies

Hollywood is preparing for a major strike that involves writers and performers, which is expected to disrupt the production of numerous movies and popular television shows. This mega-strike poses a significant challenge for the industry as it tries to find resolutions amidst demands related to material made for streaming platforms and concerns over artificial intelligence.

As the strike looms, cinemas in the US and UK will initially be unaffected, as three major movies are ready for release. "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," and part one of "Mission Impossible 8" have completed production and are set to hit theaters. However, if the strike drags on for an extended period, cinemas could face a shortage of new releases, leaving audiences with limited options apart from reality TV and live sports.

Some of the industry's most highly anticipated projects, such as "Ghostbusters 4," "Mufasa: The Lion King," and "Avatar 3" and "4," are currently in production and could be significantly impacted by the strike. These films, which belong to beloved franchises with dedicated fan bases, may experience delays and scheduling conflicts, testing the patience of eager audiences.

Halting Productions and Delayed Projects

The strike has already forced several Hollywood tentpoles to shut down. Projects like Marvel's "Deadpool 3," Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel, and Tom Cruise's eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie are among those put on hold as the actors' strike commences.

The stoppage by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) comes just two months after the writers' strike, which severely impacted the TV business and caused delays in multiple movies. Now, with the actors' strike in effect, the movie business also grinds to a halt. However, studios are looking for ways to move forward with the footage they have already shot while making plans to resume production in the future.

Studio Responses and Contingency Plans

Studios have long been aware of the possibility of a strike and have made contingency plans for some films. For instance, one producer mentions front-loading scenes with a key actor who would be unavailable during the fall due to a series commitment if a potential strike ended up occurring.

Animation projects may continue amidst the strike, particularly those set to release in 2025 and beyond. Studios can have people around their animation studios record temporary voices for upcoming projects, with SAG-AFTRA actors recording their lines at a later time. However, animated features aiming for a 2024 release might face greater challenges since actors would be required to record the final dialogue. Examples of movies scheduled for a 2024 release include "Kung Fu Panda 4," "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," "Despicable Me 4," and "Transformers One."

Productions Affected by the Strike

Several productions have been confirmed to halt filming due to the strike. While others are presumed to be affected, independent confirmation is pending. Some of the affected projects include:

"Deadpool 3" (Disney/Marvel): With a scheduled release date of May 3, 2024, "Deadpool 3" was one of the few Marvel features ready to begin production before the Writers Strike began on May 1. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film began filming in London in late May, under the direction of Shawn Levy.

"Gladiator 2" (Paramount): Ridley Scott's sequel to the iconic film "Gladiator" started filming in June. About halfway through production, the movie has been shot in locations such as Morocco and Malta. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

"Lilo & Stitch" (Disney): The remake of the beloved animated film "Lilo & Stitch" began filming in Hawaii in April, featuring newcomer Maia Kealoha in the role of Lilo.

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2" (Paramount): The film was already on a planned hiatus to accommodate a global press tour by Tom Cruise and other cast members. The strike will further delay filming, aiming for a release date on June 28, 2024.

"Venom 3" (Sony): Production for the third "Venom" film started in late June in Spain. Tom Hardy reteams with writer Kelly Marcel, who makes her directorial debut. The cast includes Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"Untitled F1 Drama" (Apple): Filming for this Brad Pitt-Damson Idris feature began in early July. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the production aims to capture the thrill of Formula 1 racing, much like the team did with fighter jets in "Top Gun: Maverick."

As the strike continues, the entertainment industry will closely monitor developments and hope for a swift resolution that allows the resumption of beloved TV shows and movies while addressing the concerns raised by the writers and performers.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date, plot and cast