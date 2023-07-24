Honey Trehan's 'Punjab '95' to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Director Honey Trehan's ''Punjab '95'', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the makers announced on Monday.

Trehan, best known for his film ''Raat Akeli Hai'', shared the news on Twitter.

''World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival! Presenting the first look of 'Punjab '95', a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival!,'' the director tweeted.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who has garnered fame for his role in ''Kohrra'' on Netflix.

''A very proud moment for us. Can't wait for everyone to see it. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival!'' Rampal tweeted.

