Woman dies after falling into water-filled pit in Ghaziabad
A 42-year-old woman, who had come to see her house in Ataur Nangla village on Tuesday after flood water receded, died after she slipped and fell on a roadside pit, a police official said.ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh said Meenu Kumar 42 had gone to see her house in the village, where the water level had reduced.
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:51 IST
A 42-year-old woman, who had come to see her house in Ataur Nangla village on Tuesday after flood water receded, died after she slipped and fell on a roadside pit, a police official said.
ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh said Meenu Kumar (42) had gone to see her house in the village, where the water level had reduced. While moving towards her house she slipped in and fell on a roadside pit around an 8-feet deep pit filled with flood water. She was rescued, but by that time she died, Singh said, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem.
