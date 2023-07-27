Sweet Home Season 2 releasing soon! What's next for Cha Hyun-soo and the survivors?

Netflix recently unveiled the first look of Sweet Home Season 2 at TUDUM 2023. Although the exact release date is yet to be announced, the streaming giant confirmed that the highly-anticipated season will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. This means fans can expect it between October and the end of the year, and it's definitely worth the wait!

Sweet Home is based on a popular Naver webtoon created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. The story revolves around Cha Hyun-soo, portrayed by the talented Song Kang, a high school student who moves into an apartment building and finds himself amidst a horrifying monster invasion.

The first season left us hanging with suspenseful cliffhangers, and Season 2 promises to unravel these storylines further, taking us on a thrilling journey with the survivors. They must navigate a dangerous world infested with monsters and face challenges from the military's Operation Golden Hour. The season ended with the apartment building collapsing and the fate of some characters in question.

Director Lee Eung-bok has revealed that Season 2 will have a new setting and improved technical details, aiming to deliver an even more exciting experience. While staying true to the source material, some changes and additions were made in the first season, which they plan to refine and enhance this time.

In Sweet Home Season 2, the story continues following Hyun-soo's capture by the military and the harrowing escape of the remaining survivors from Green Home. The main cast, including Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young, will return to reprise their roles. However, the fate of Lee Eun-hyuk (played by Lee Do-hyun) remains uncertain after the events of Season 1.

Sweet Home Season 2 will also introduce new characters, such as Tak In-hwan, the leader of a special force, portrayed by Yoo Oh-sung, and Doctor Lim, a vaccine researcher, played by Oh Jung-se. Viewers can look forward to fresh dynamics and challenges for the group of survivors with these new additions.

Netflix has released Here’s the synopsis for Sweet Home Season 2 released by Netflix:

Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, and Park Gyu-young — the residents of

Green Home who, in the previous season, delivered overwhelming tension as they risked their lives through bloody battles against their neighbors-turned-monsters — return again in season 2 to offer thrills and tension of a whole new different kind. Joining the cast in the new season are actors Yoo Oh-seon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, and Jin-young, portraying the various dimensions of human nature and desires as they find themselves at a crossroads for survival. Having opened new horizons for K-content with its diverse creatures designed and built with a global dream team, Sweet Home Season 2 is ready to mesmerize audiences around the world once again with its expanded world and story. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Netflix K-drama.