Lookism Chapter 460 predictions, recap, release date and time

In the latest chapter of the popular manhwa, Lookism Chapter 459, readers were treated to an action-packed and emotionally charged installment. The story follows the intense fight between Jerry Kwon and Warren Chae, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The chapter begins with Warren Chae unveiling his newest Close-Quarter Combat (CQC) technique, intending to end the fight decisively. Jerry Kwon, undeterred, boldly faces Chae's attack and retaliates with a powerful punch to his opponent's face.

A flurry of punches ensues, ultimately knocking Kwon Jitae to the ground. Amidst the thrilling battle, the supporting characters, Zack and Vasco, continue to play pivotal roles in the narrative, adding depth and emotion to the story.

Meanwhile, Jack, also known as Eli Jang and Yenna's father, contemplates the misfortune surrounding him. He sees winning the fight as a means to change his family's life for the better, promising his daughter a brighter future.

“Since I’ll make enough money for her not to live a life like mine. Yena will grow up with everything she needs.”

“Max and Derek will be able to learn the skills they said they wanted to learn., Amy and Natalie will be able to go to school again.” Plus Waren does not have to go out for dangerous construction sites anymore. Sally won’t have to worry about the cost of leaving. Alas!! Everything changes with money!” He dreams becomes the Boss, Eli needs to arrange the money within the next day.” “For me, it’s time to turn back!” He starts thinking about his office work, as the next day is the payday.

The intensity of the fight continues to escalate as Vasco and Janghyun prepare for their one-on-one showdown. Vasco unveils a forbidden technique, a devastating knee kick aimed at incapacitating his opponent, but Janghyun proves to be a formidable adversary, skillfully countering Vasco's attack with a baton.

Janghyun's experience from past battles at Ilhae has propelled his development to incredible heights, making him a force to be reckoned with. As the chapter concludes, readers are left eagerly waiting for Lookism Chapter 460.

The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 460 are yet to be out. But it seems the new chapter may focus on the delve deeper into the personal struggles, growth, and interactions of Zack and Vasco.

Lookism Chapter 460 may also show, Jack (Eli Jang) seems motivated to win the fight to improve his family's life. The next chapter could explore his determination. However, these are all the predictions for the upcoming chapter. Lookism Chapter 460 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available.

Lookism Chapter 460 is the upcoming chapter to be released on Thursday, July 3, 2023, at 07:00 AM KST. English translations of the manhwa are readily available on the official Webtoon platform, typically released simultaneously with the original Korean version. However, fans must be mindful of the specific release time in their respective time zones to ensure they do not miss out on the latest chapter. To facilitate their planning, here are the release times for some prominent regions:

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12:00 PM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

