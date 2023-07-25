One Piece Chapter 1089 release date, time and what to expect

One Piece manga Chapter 1089 will continue the story from the previous chapter, focusing on the events at Hachinosu and the fate of Garp and SWORD. However, there's bad news as the manga is taking a one-week break and will not be published in the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 Magazine.

Some leaked spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 1088 revealed that One Piece Chapter 1089 won't be included in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 Magazine. But don't worry, the new chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Prediction for One Piece Chapter 1089

In the next chapter, One Piece Chapter 1089 is expected to continue focusing on Hachinosu and reveal the fate of Garp and SWORD. The previous chapter began with a flashback of Garp teaching a class to Marine recruits, including Koby. Garp posed a hypothetical situation about rescuing a baby and an old man from an island with a boat that can only hold two people. Koby suggested he'd stay behind to let the baby and the old man go, but Garp corrected him, saying the old man should stay since the young have a future ahead of them.

The story then shifted back in time to Amazon Lily, where it was shown how Koby was captured and later returned to Hachinosu in the present. Facing a challenging situation, Koby, Helmeppo, and Grus expressed doubts to Garp about their success. However, Garp came up with a plan, and each of them played a crucial role in executing it. After sending the others away, Garp launched a daring attack on the skull fortress, injuring Avalo Pizarro in the process.

Koby then used his power, Honesty Impact, to destroy Pizarro's island hand, breaking his real arm as well. Grus utilized his Devil Fruit powers to create a net and save the ship from debris, and Helmeppo ensured the safety of Koby and Grus throughout the mission. The trio then returned to the ship, while Garp decided to stay behind and sacrifice himself. The chapter ended with Marine ships approaching Egghead Island.

Based on how the previous chapter concluded, it seems highly likely that One Piece Chapter 1089 will take us back to Egghead Island. The focus may shift to Luffy and the others, who now need to balance their search for Dr. Vegapunk with defending against the Pacifista and preparing for the impending Marine invasion.

Additionally, One Piece Chapter 1089 is expected to offer a brief perspective from the Marines, providing context about the strength of the arriving force. Fans might even get to see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn discussing something important with the other Gorosei through the Den Den Mushi, possibly elaborating on their plans concerning the Straw Hat crew.

These predictions explore potential story angles that could be explored in the upcoming chapter and future ones. As more information becomes available, further One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers will be shared. Fans can also stay up-to-date by following raw scans, which usually surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

The release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1089

As written above, One Piece Chapter 1089 will be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. The release timings for the chapter will vary in different places around the world. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1089 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 6

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 7

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7

