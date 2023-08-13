Left Menu

Sangrur-based woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:39 IST
A woman from Sangrur who was recently seen in a video crying and seeking help to return home from Malaysia is being brought back soon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

Gurvinder Kaur, a resident of Adakwas village in Sangrur, claimed in the video on social media that she went to Malaysia a month back in search of greener pastures but was duped by a travel agent.

Kaur said she was assured of a job at a salon in Malaysia but alleged that she was being harassed there.

In a statement, Mann said after the matter came to his notice, he took it up with the central government.

Due to the strenuous efforts of his government, the Centre raised the issue with the government of Malaysia, he said, adding, ''Now the efforts made by the state government have borne fruits as the woman has established contact with the Indian embassy.'' Kaur will be reunited with her family after some formalities and paperwork that remain, the chief minister added.

