Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner; Zamrock legends make comeback with first album in 40 years

Zamrock legends make comeback with first album in 40 years

After nearly four decades in oblivion, the Zambian psychedelic rock band WITCH that mesmerised audiences in the 1970s are back with a new album. The revival of the band is led by its 71-year old lead vocalist Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, who wants to make the little known Zamrock music genre famous in the rest of the world.

YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner

YouTube is launching an incubator to work with artistes and musicians to explore the use of artificial intelligence in music, according to its blogpost on Monday. The Alphabet unit has signed up Universal Music as its first partner for the Incubator, and will work with artistes including Anitta, ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, and Max Ricther.

