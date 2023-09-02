LG Smart TV users can now enjoy three months free of Apple TV+

LG Smart TV users around the world are getting an opportunity to enjoy three months free of Apple TV+, which offers a wide selection of Apple Originals, hit Shows, groundbreaking documentaries and feature films.

With an eligible LG Smart TV, you can enjoy Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon "Ted Lasso," the star-studded spy thriller "Argylle," as well as the upcoming third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama "The Morning Show."

The 3-month free offer is available on 2018-2023 LG 4K and 8K Smart TV models in the Apple TV app, starting August 31 to November 12. The offer is valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+. The plan will auto-renew according to the region’s price per month until cancelled.

"LG is constantly working to deliver the best viewing experience with a vast library of content, cutting-edge picture quality and immersive audio. What's more, all LG Smart TVs make it easy for viewers to discover and enjoy engaging content through the intuitive, easy-to-use webOS platform," the South Korean firm said in a press release on Friday.

The limited-time free Apple TV+ offer is available to LG Smart TV users in 81 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Korea, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, United Kingdom, US, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Brazil, Belarus, Ukraine, Gambia, Ghana, Uganda, Egypt, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel.