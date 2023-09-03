Entertainment News Roundup: 'Why is there no sex in movies anymore?' asks Yorgos Lanthimos; Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Why is there no sex in movies anymore?' asks Yorgos Lanthimos

"Poor Things", a gothic comedy that feeds off the Frankenstein fable, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, bringing wit, surrealism and large dollops of sex to the Lido. The picture was made by Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life after committing suicide in Victorian London.

Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation "Margaritaville" commercial empire, has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on his website said on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death. In recent months Buffett had canceled shows due to health issues.

Burning Man revelers stranded in Nevada desert by rain and mud

Tens of thousands of revelers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud. Access to and from Black Rock City, the event's site, was closed "for the remainder of the event," organizers said in a statement on social media.

Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice

The books of Roald Dahl should not be bowdlerised, U.S. director Wes Anderson said on Friday, as he presented his latest film adaptation of a book by the British author - "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar". The publisher of the famed children's novelist caused a stir earlier this year when it emerged that new editions of his books had removed or changed references to gender, race and physical appearance to avoid causing offence.

Producer bemoans no buyers for Polanski film in France, US and UK

The producer of Roman Polanski's latest movie, "The Palace", bemoaned the fact that no one wanted the distribution rights for the film in the United States, Britain and France, saying morality should not weigh on art. One of the most successful directors of his generation, Polanski fled the United States over a conviction for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a crime he admitted.

Emotional Tony Leung wins lifetime award at Venice

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai received a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, brushing away his tears as he was given a prolonged standing ovation. "It is like a dream come true," Leung told Reuters TV.

Lebanon approves 'Barbie' film for release after bid to ban it

Lebanon on Friday approved the "Barbie" film to be screened in cinemas following an initial attempt to ban it by its culture minister over claims it contradicts conservative values. Lebanon's General Security agency, which is responsible for reviewing any films, plays or books to be released in Lebanon, issued a decision on Friday allowing the film's screening, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.

Disney, Charter rates dispute spills over to TVs as ESPN, ABC go dark

Walt Disney and Charter Communications traded salvos over their unresolved distribution agreement after several channels including ESPN went dark on Thursday for customers of Charter's Spectrum cable service. Disney pulled ESPN, ABC and other cable channels off Spectrum, which serves huge markets including New York and Los Angeles, in the middle of U.S. Open tennis coverage as well as other live sporting events including college football.

Venice shows small films can make it, Danish director says

The warm reception given to Danish film "The Promised Land" at the Venice Film Festival on Friday showed that small-budget, independent films can flourish as a strike brings much of Hollywood to a standstill, its director said. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the movie portrays the stoic battle of a taciturn, retired army captain in the mid-18th century as he tries to tame the hostile Jutland landscape and outwit an evil, sadistic local aristocratic.

Make-up artist explains thinking behind Bradley Cooper nose

The make-up artist for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" apologised on Saturday for offending people by giving the lead character a prosthetic nose, but said he only wanted authenticity. Bernstein, the son of Jewish immigrants to the United States, was a celebrated U.S. conductor and composer, who wrote classical musical and hit musicals like "West Side Story".

(With inputs from agencies.)