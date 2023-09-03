Left Menu

Mudit Nayyar throws light on his character in ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’

‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ actor Mudit Nayyar, who will be seen playing the role of Vikrant in the upcoming thriller show ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, opened up about his character and the challenges of bringing out the complexities of his role in the show.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:32 IST
Mudit Nayyar throws light on his character in ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’
Mudit Nayyar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' actor Mudit Nayyar, who will be seen playing the role of Vikrant in the upcoming thriller show 'Keh Doon Tumhein', opened up about his character and the challenges of bringing out the complexities of his role in the show. He said, "Vikrant is an interesting character to play. He is a fascinating character, but in no way, are we trying to glorify the life led by Vikrant. For any actor, it would be a delight to play a character like Vikrant because of his complexities and his various dimensions. To play Vikrant is challenging, yet it has various layers to it which I discover with each passing day."

"Kirti (Yukti Kapoor )is a strong, independent woman who deals with every situation in a calm and composed manner. Kirti will try and connect the dots in order to nab the culprit. The first promo had a great reception from the audience. We are extremely thankful and grateful. We will make sure not to disappoint the audience. A thrilling ride waits for them," added the actor. Set in Panchgani, 'Keh Doon Tumhein' is a murder mystery and love story. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively.

'Keh Doon Tumhein' will be airing from September 4 on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023