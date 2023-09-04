Left Menu

Amid habeas corpus plea, man attempts suicide on Kerala High Court premises

A 31-year-old man attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on the premises of the Kerala High Court here on Monday, police said. Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, police said.Hailing from Thrissur, the man was shifted to a hospital here, they said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:43 IST
Amid habeas corpus plea, man attempts suicide on Kerala High Court premises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on the premises of the Kerala High Court here on Monday, police said. Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, police said.

Hailing from Thrissur, the man was shifted to a hospital here, they said. He is said to be out of danger. The incident occurred while the court was considering the habeas corpus petition involving Vishnu and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend along with her family.

He allegedly made the suicide bid when the court allowed the woman to go with her parents.

However, people present on the court premises intervened and took him to the hospital where he is being treated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023