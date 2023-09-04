Jeethu Joseph's next a Hindi thriller-drama feature, Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to produce

''Drishyam'' filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's next directorial venture will be a Hindi thriller-drama movie, to be backed by Junglee Pictures in association with Cloud 9 Pictures.

According to the makers, the film is based on true events and showcases a ''heroic story of courage and unity''.

The story revolves around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high stakes case at international level.

Joseph, the writer-director of the original Malayalam blockbuster franchise ''Drishyam'', said he is excited about his next Hindi project.

''After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large.

''This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film,'' the director said in a statement.

Joseph's last Hindi directorial was 2019's ''The Body'', starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, said they are so thrilled to partner with Joseph.

''We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted,'' she added.

The screenplay for the yet-to-be-titled film is penned by Jairaj Padmanabhan.

Meenu Aroraa, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, said the film's subject aligns with their goal of creating cinema that ''captivates and connects''.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures and Jeethu to bring this incredible story to screen. Jairaj Padmanabhan's screenplay beautifully aligns with our collective goal of creating cinema that captivates and profoundly connects, leaving a lasting impression on viewers," Aroraa said.

