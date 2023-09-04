Sherlock Holmes 3: What's taking so long?

For the legion of fans across the globe, Sherlock Holmes 3, the continuation of the thrilling series of Sherlock Holmes movies, has become one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the last decade. Ever since Sherlock Holmes 2 graced our screens in 2011, following the success of Sherlock Holmes 1, there has been intense speculation about when, and if, the third installment would see the light of day.

Leading man Robert Downey Jr., who has masterfully breathed life into the iconic character, Sherlock Holmes, has always expressed his keen interest in returning to the cobbled streets of London to solve more mysteries. His sentiments were echoed by producer Susan Downey, who stated, “We're gonna do it when it's right with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.” This was further emphasized when she revealed on an UnWrapped podcast in May 2023, "Here's what I can tell you. Before this, we had lunch together with Robert... It was a very specific topic of conversation, so yes. It is in the hopper."

But what’s been holding up Sherlock Holmes 3? The truth is, it's been a culmination of factors. One of the major reasons was the switch in the director’s chair. Guy Ritchie, who directed the first two films and played a significant role in their success, stepped down. This prompted the inclusion of Dexter Fletcher in July 2019. Fletcher, showing a firm belief in the project, said, "I don't know what the timeline of that is, unfortunately, but I believe it should be. It's fantastic. I think it's about all the right people being at the right place, at the right time."

And while Guy Ritchie might have handed over the directing reins, he remains linked to the project. In a 2023 interview with Collider, Ritchie quipped about the fate of Sherlock Holmes 3: "Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this." This leaves fans hopeful for the touch of Ritchie magic in the final product.

The storied journey of Sherlock Holmes 3 was further convoluted by scheduling conflicts and then the global pandemic. The initial release date of December 25, 2020, was delayed and eventually taken off the calendar. Speculation suggests a potential December release in the future, but that remains unconfirmed.

Regarding the cast, while Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have been locked in, the return of other beloved characters remains shrouded in mystery. Fans would surely love a glimpse of Kelly Reilly, Stephen Fry, Eddie Marsan, or even the brilliant Professor Moriarty, originally played by Jared Harris.

To complicate matters further, there's been chatter about Sherlock Holmes spin-offs. In 2020, Robert Downey Jr. floated the idea of creating a more extensive universe centered around the detective. This sparked hope when in 2022, it was revealed that multiple spin-offs were in the development stages for HBO Max.

To conclude, the journey of Sherlock Holmes 3 has been a convoluted one. However, with the determination of Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and their team, fans can hold on to the hope of returning to the world of Sherlock sooner rather than later. The enigma remains, much like one of Holmes' cases, waiting to be solved.

