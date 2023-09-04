Gadar 2 enters Rs 500 crore club: See who all attended the success party

'Gadar 2' has achieved another milestone as it has now entered in Rs 500 crore club. To celebrate the occasion, the makers of the recently released action drama film on Monday hoisted a success party in Mumbai where the cast of the film marked their presence. Director Anil Sharma kept it casual as he donned a grey jacket shirt with a black shirt and black pants.

Actor Sunny Deol arrived at the party in a beige colour jacket with a white T-shirt and trousers. He accessorized his look with a hat. He gave a Thumbs up sign to Paps. Sunny also posed with Sakina aka Ameesha Patel.

On the other hand, actor Ameesha Patel was seen posing in front of the paps. She looked gorgeous in a black shimmery dress with minimal makeup. Ameesha was also seen posing with actor Gaurav Chopra and Director of Photography of 'Gadar 2' Najeeb Khan.

Gaurav Chopra looked dapper as he arrived at the party in a dark blue blazer with black pants. Youtuber Ashish Chanchalani also attended the success bash along with his father Anil Chanchalani.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 7.80 crores which took the film's total collection to Rs 501.17 crores. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, "#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets… Will be interesting to see how it performs in the heartland / #Hindi belt once #Jawan arrives [on Thu]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr, Sun 7.80 cr. Total: ₹ 501.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

With this 'Gadar 2' has become the third film to cross the Rs 500 crore margin after 'Baahubali 2' and 'Pathaan'. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.'Gadar 2' minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Recently the makers of 'Gadar 2' hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence. (ANI)

