People enjoy samosa on 'World Samosa Day' in Lucknow

Talk about Indian snacks, the very first name that comes to our mind is samosa. From parties to small gatherings, everyone's favourite tea-time snack samosa tops the list of snacks. On World Samosa Day, people in Uttar Pradesh celebrated the day in a different way. As the country was celebrating World Samosa Day on September 05, people thronged to snack shops and enjoyed samosa in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Even though samosa is one of the staple Indian snacks, very few people know that a day has been dedicated to their favourite snack. In Lucknow, people were seen enjoying samosas on the occasion. Shopkeepers of Lucknow have put up posters and banners of Samosa Day in their shops, attracting customers to visit the shop and savouring the quintessential Indian snack.

The people who came to eat samosas at the eatery said, "Samosas are liked for their crispy exterior and the great taste of the filling inside. The taste of samosas goes on the tongue as soon as the name is mentioned, nowadays samosas are available in every street, nook and corner. Easily available. Apart from this, many varieties of samosas are also seen as inexpensive to expensive restaurants, poor labourers also fill their stomachs by eating samosas." Another person said, "Samosa is liked by people of all ages and is famous, best made only in Uttar Pradesh. That's why there is no particular day or time to eat it. It is available every time or you can eat it anytime, or anywhere."

"It is easily available in India and one of the most favourite snacks in the whole world. Samosa is considered to be one of the snacks that is enjoyed by people of all ages. The history of Samosa can be seen with many stories but it is said that actually it came to India with the traders who came to India," a customer said. Another customer added, "North Indian samosas are best. I have been to so many cities and tried samosa everywhere. But the masala of samosa in the north is best. In South India it is made like oily and thin and in Guajrat they make it sweet."

A female customer added, "Samosa is a part of all our lives. You are a true Indian only when you have tasted your samosas. Many people are going abroad to earn money because of this." World Samosa Day is being celebrated on 5th September. Samosas are a popular snack in many parts of the world, especially in South Asia, and they are enjoyed by people of various cultures. It is being celebrated in local or regional areas on Tuesday. (ANI)

