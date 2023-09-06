Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 11:08 IST
Eddie Murphy's 'Candy Cane Lane' set for December 1 debut on Prime Video
Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy's upcoming movie ''Candy Cane Lane'' will premiere on Prime Video on December 1, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Veteran filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, who previously worked with Murphy on the 1992 hit "Boomerang", has directed the holiday comedy from a screenplay written by Kelly Younger.

The movie is about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest, according to the official synopsis.

''After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

''At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone,'' read the synopsis.

''Candy Cane Lane'' also features Thaddeus J Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, DC Young Fly, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Nancy Lenehan.

Murphy has also produced the movie alongside Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

