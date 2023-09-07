Sherlock Holmes 3 updates: Everything we know so far

Sherlock Holmes 3 has long been a source of excitement for fans of the iconic detective. This action-packed mystery film starring Robert Downey Jr. has been in the works for nearly a decade, and it's still a burning question when it will finally hit the big screen.

According to producer Susan Downey, Sherlock Holmes 3 is still a top priority for both the production company and Robert Downey Jr. She shared on an UnWrapped podcast in May 2023, "We're gonna do it when it's right with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert." This statement reassures fans that the project is very much alive and kicking.

Director Dexter Fletcher, who took over the director's chair from Guy Ritchie, expressed optimism about the movie's fate, saying, "I think it has to be made. I don't know what the timeline of that is, unfortunately, but I believe it should be." He believes that it all boils down to having the right people in the right place at the right time.

Guy Ritchie, the director of the first two films, has left the fate of the third installment in Robert Downey Jr.'s hands. He stated, "The ball's in his court, so he's in charge of the script, he's in charge of the whole thing." This suggests a deep commitment from Robert Downey Jr. to make Sherlock Holmes 3 a reality.

The journey of Sherlock Holmes 3 has been a long and winding one. The first film, released in 2009, featured RDJ as the titular detective and Jude Law as Dr. Watson. The sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, followed in 2011, with both Downey and Law reprising their roles. While discussions of a third film have persisted for years, various obstacles have kept fans eagerly waiting.

Robert Downey Jr. had previously hinted at expanding the Sherlock Holmes universe with spinoff projects for HBO Max. These spinoffs are separate from Sherlock Holmes 3, leaving fans in anticipation of the main storyline's continuation.

As of September 2023, a confirmed release date for Sherlock Holmes 3 remains elusive. Originally slated for December 25, 2020, it was successively pushed back to December 22, 2021, and then removed from the release calendar altogether. The uncertainty surrounding the movie's release date continues to keep fans guessing.

Assuming we eventually see the third installment, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are set to return as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, ensuring the continuation of their iconic on-screen bromance. While the return of other cast members, such as Kelly Reilly, Stephen Fry, Eddie Marsan, or even Professor Moriarty (played brilliantly by Jared Harris), remains unconfirmed, fans remain hopeful for surprise cameo appearances.

In addition to Sherlock Holmes 3, the prospect of spin-off TV shows set in the same Sherlock Holmes universe has generated buzz. Robert Downey Jr.'s interest in creating a cinematic universe around the iconic detective offers hope for fans who have patiently awaited the third installment.

In conclusion, Sherlock Holmes 3 remains a highly anticipated film, shrouded in mystery regarding its release date. With Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law returning to their beloved roles, fans can hold on to hope for a thrilling continuation of the Sherlock Holmes saga, while also keeping an eye out for potential spin-offs in this captivating detective universe.

