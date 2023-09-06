What to expect from Outlander Season 7 Part 2?

The buzz around Outlander Season 7 Part 2 is growing. With Outlander Season 7 Part 1 wrapping up in June 2023, fans eagerly await the second half slated for 2024. This seventh season, notably longer with 16 episodes, has caused quite a stir, thanks to its split into two distinct parts.

The story so far

The narrative will continue exploring Diana Gabaldon's book, An Echo In The Bone. This means viewers can expect the return of the central characters in Outlander Season 7 Episode 8. We'll see Sam Heughen as Jamie Fraser, Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Mackenzie, and John Bell portraying Young Ian. And yes, Charles Vandervaart will likely be back as William Ransom, revealing more secrets as Jamie Fraser's hidden son.

Intriguingly, an old face, Jenny Murray, previously portrayed by Laura Donnelly, is being recast. Kristin Atherton, known from "Waterloo Road" and "Doctors", will take on the role. This switch was reportedly due to Donnelly's tight schedule.

Fans should be excited about other previous characters making returns like Geillis Duncan, Brian Fraser, Dougal MacKenzie, Ian Murray, Joan MacKimmie, and Laoghaire Fraser. While some of them met their on-screen demise earlier, the magic of time travel in "Outlander" enables fresh twists, as indicated by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts via TVLine: "One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel, which allows us to revisit some of our favourite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven."

And it's not just the regulars. New faces are joining the "Outlander" tapestry like Loria Obianyo, Rod Hallett, and Chris Fulton. Roberts said, "In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

However, Marsali and Fergus, two beloved characters, won't return this season. Both actors were occupied elsewhere, hence the characters' storyline has taken a different turn.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2

With "Outlander Season 7 Episode 7" ending on a cliffhanger involving Jemmy's abduction and Jamie's precarious situation on the battlefield, fans are on edge. The time travel dynamic continues to add suspense, as Roger's ancestor Buck ventures into the past for a rescue. The beauty of Scotland, amidst all the chaos, remains a steady backdrop and symbol of hope.

In Outlander Season 7 Episode 8, fans are left wondering about Jemmy's fate and how the time travel mechanism will influence his rescue. This suspense is compounded with Roger and Bree's findings in the 20th century, where they discover Rob Cameron has taken Jemmy.

The hunt for the Jacobite gold near Fraser's Ridge is supposedly the reason behind the kidnapping. With Roger and Buck traveling through the stones in the mid-season finale, leaving Bree and Mandy in the 20th century, the anticipation for the next episodes is sky-high.

Recent teasers for the upcoming episodes show Jamie and Claire back in Scotland, with Claire probing about potential dangers and Jamie hinting at an impending "A storm is coming."

It's all shaping up to be another enthralling season of "Outlander," with "Starz Outlander" continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans of "Outlander Starz" should brace themselves for more adventures, drama, and unexpected turns in the episodes to come.

