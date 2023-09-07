Varun Dhawan sustains leg injury while shooting

Actor Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury in his right leg on the set of an under-production film.

The ''Bawaal'' actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

''I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment,'' Varun says in the video, in which he can be seen treating his leg in an ice water bath.

While the actor didn't reveal the name of the project, he is reportedly shooting for an action entertainer from ''Jawan'' director Atlee's production banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil movie ''Kee''. It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, best known for Prime Video series ''Jubilee''.

