“Always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work”: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently flying high on the success of his recently released comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'. Ayushmann, who hails from Punjab, recently said that it matters to him a lot that the state of Punjab is proud of his body of work.

The 'Dream Girl' actor said, "Being a Punjabi, I have always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work and I'm indebted to the people of Punjab for the love that they have always showered on me." He added, "From my first film, Punjab has cheered me on, supported me through thick and thin and ensured that it always had my back no matter what. I have only got unconditional love from them."

Over the years Ayushmann has delivered impactful performances in films like 'Vicky Dono', 'Article 15', 'Andhadhun' and 'Bala'. "Whatever I'm today, is because of their blessings, their support and their feedback. I consider myself lucky to be a Punjabi and to have represented its culture and traditions through my craft. I love incorporating Punjabi in my songs! I'm thrilled whenever I play a Punjabi in my films too like Vicky Donor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, etc," he said.

Ayushmann has still not announced his next project. He added, "Today, when I have delivered a hit with Dream Girl 2, I'm flooded with memories of how I started getting love from Punjab ever since my debut film. I can't wait to make Punjabis across the world prouder with the work that I will do in the years to come."

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. (ANI)

