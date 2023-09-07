Left Menu

MP: Indore hotelier kills self with pistol, says in seven-page note he decided long ago to die at 30

In the note, he said he was ending his life and no one should be held responsible, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhaysheel Yewale told PTI.In the note, he has written he had decided some eight-nine years ago that he would only live till 30.

  • Country:
  • India

A hotelier allegedly shot himself dead in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after leaving a purported suicide note in which he claimed he had decided long time ago to live only till the age of 30, a police official said.

The contents of the seven-page suicide note indicate the 30-year-old bachelor may have been facing issues of mental health, the official said.

''The blood-soaked body of the man was found in his house in Hira Nagar locality. The pistol which he obtained in 2016 for self-protection was found lying nearby. In the note, he said he was ending his life and no one should be held responsible,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhaysheel Yewale told PTI.

''In the note, he has written he had decided some eight-nine years ago that he would only live till 30. He has also written that he had no troubles in life,'' the ACP informed.

The content of the note gives an indication that he may have been struggling with mental health issues but all angles are being investigated in connection with the death, Yewale said.

