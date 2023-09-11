Left Menu

Pop group Westlife to come to India with 'The Wild Dreams' tour

Popular Irish music group Westlife is set to enthrall fans in India as the band travels to the country for its much-anticipated The Wild Dreams Tour this November. The global best selling pop band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, will perform live in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi as part of the India leg of the The Wild Dreams Tour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:53 IST
Pop group Westlife to come to India with 'The Wild Dreams' tour
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Irish music group Westlife is set to enthrall fans in India as the band travels to the country for its much-anticipated ''The Wild Dreams'' Tour this November. The global best selling pop band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, will perform live in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi as part of the India leg of the ''The Wild Dreams'' Tour. The show is brought to India by BookMyShow Live.

The tour will kick-off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25 and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

''India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!'' Westlife said in a statement. During the concerts, the group is expected to perform their greatest hits including ''Swear It Again'', ''If I Let You Go'', ''Uptown Girl'' and ''Hello My Love'' as well as fresh pop anthems such as ''Star Light'' and ''Alone Together'' from the 2021 special-edition studio album ''Wild Dreams'', released to critical acclaim.

The global pop sensation kicked off the tour in 2022 performing across the UK, including a sold-out headline show at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe, the UK as well as USA and will soon go to China, the Middle East and South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023