Anupam Kher to star in ‘Chhota Bheem’ live-action feature film

Actor Anupam Kher is known as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. After delivering path-breaking performances in films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Uunchai’, the actor is now all set to star in the upcoming ‘Chhota Bheem’ live-action feature.

The announcement of the same was made in Mumbai today on the occasion of celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series. The film has been titled ‘Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan’.

The star-studded cast includes renowned actors. Anupam Kher takes on the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande portrays Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki.Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and written by Niraj Vikram, the film promises a captivating narrative. The music, composed by Raghav Sachar, sets the perfect tone, and the casting, masterfully done by Mukesh Chhabra, brings the characters to life in the most captivating way. The film's visual effects are supervised by Junaid Ullah, ensuring a visual spectacle.

Talking about the film, Rajiv Chilaka, the producer, director said, “Chhota Bheem is one of the most beloved characters in the world of animation. It was high time we brought him to life, and I am certain that children and the whole family everywhere will adore it. Our cast has done remarkable work on this film, and I can hardly wait to share it with you all.” The film is all set to hit the screens in May 2024. (ANI)

