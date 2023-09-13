Élite Season 7: What Lies Ahead for Las Encinas Students?

Netflix has officially renewed Élite for a seventh season shortly after the sixth season premiered on November 18, 2022. Production is already underway for the new season. At the 2023 TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled a sneak peek and announced that Élite Season 7 will be hitting screens on October 20. The teaser also teased some intense drama, relationships, and even introduced the appearance of Anitta!

For those unfamiliar, Élite is a popular series that revolves around students at the prestigious Las Encinas high school. Since its debut in 2018, it has garnered a massive following. With fresh faces and more drama in the pipeline, fans can't wait for Season 7.

Élite Season 6 Recap:

In Season 6, we saw events unfold three months after Samuel's death and Benjamin's arrest for his murder. New school year, new challenges. Omar, Rebeka, and Phillipe graduated and left Madrid. Ari, Patrick, and Mencía had to repeat their final year due to their father's arrest. Iván and Isadora entered their final year, and new students Nico, Rocío, Dídac, and Sara, along with Sara's abusive boyfriend, Raúl, joined Las Encinas. The season was packed with many dramatic situations, including Iván's accident and coma.

Élite Season 7 Expectations:

While there's no official synopsis for Season 7 yet, it's anticipated that the first episode will deal with the aftermath of a shooting that occurred at the end of Season 6. In the season finale, an unknown person in a black SUV shot at students near Las Encinas. Isadora, Dídac, and Dídac's brother were present, and it's expected that one of them will be injured.

Élite Season 7 Cast:

Season 7 of Élite brings in some fresh faces:

Fernando Líndez as Joel, ( a sensitive guy and Omar's boyfriend).

Mirela Balić as Chloe, (Carmen's attractive and manipulative daughter).

Gleb Abrosimov as Eric, (an anarchic and bipolar student, and Nico's cousin).

Maribel Verdú as Carmen.

Iván Mendes.

Alejandro Albarracín.

Anitta (The renowned singer).

Returning cast members include Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa, Valentina Zenere as Isadora, Adam Nourou as Bilal, André Lamoglia as Iván, Ana Bokesa as Rocío, Ander Puig as Nico, Carmen Arrufat as Sara, Álex Pastrana as Raúl, Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia, and Álvaro de Juana as Dídac. Get ready for another thrilling season!

