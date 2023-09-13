Left Menu

Aamir Khan's son Junaid to star opposite Sai Pallavi?

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:53 IST
Aamir Khan's son Junaid to star opposite Sai Pallavi?
Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans might see Sai Pallavi in a film with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. As per a source, the two have been roped in for a love story.

"The preparation of Junaid's untitled next has started. Sai Pallavi apparently will be the leading lady in the film. This will be Junaid's next project, after his YRF debut film. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story," the source said in a statement. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his debut as a theatre actor in director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage and Her Children', a biting satire on the absurdity of war.

Furthermore, the actor comes along with vast theatre experience. He had taken two years of training in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been polishing his acting skills through theatre, for more than three years. Junaid had also been an assistant director on PK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

