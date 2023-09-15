“People from South came, stayed in Mumbai for years for ‘Jawan’”: SRK after film’s success

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Jawan' has been a massive hit at the Indian box office. The makers of the movie held a press conference for the success in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

SRK entered the stage in style. He wore a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants. What grabbed the attention of his fans was his unique hairdo. Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Deepika wore a white saree for the event. Sunil Grover wore a t-shirt with SRK printed on it at the press conference.

Sanya can be seen donning a shimmery dress at the event. 'Jawan', helmed by Atlee, is creating new records.

The film has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram. The film's collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others. (ANI)

