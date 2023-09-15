Shilpa Shetty shares what makes Sukhee different

Left Menu

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set and excited to bring the never-seen-before avatar ‘Sukhee’. On Friday, Shilpa told ANI how her recent character Sukhee is different from the roles she has portrayed so far.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:42 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set and excited to bring the never-seen-before avatar 'Sukhee'.

On Friday, Shilpa told ANI how her recent character Sukhee is different from the roles she has portrayed so far. She said, "I think an actor is always waiting to try something different and Sukhee's character is a kind of character that I have never done. She is really Bedhadak, Beparwah, and Besharam, in her younger days and how she changes. And her journey of self-discovery is just beautiful. When she goes to the reunion with her friends, she realizes how much difference there is between what was Sukhee in the past and what she has become now. This is a story of relationships, this is a family film, this is a story of friendship. I just feel like it's a film that will make people happy, that will make people think and entertain people."

Recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans. The trailer gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. 'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22. Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

