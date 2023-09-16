Blue Lock Chapter 233 Preview: Hiori's Crucial Decision

The much-anticipated Blue Lock Chapter 233 is set to hit the shelves on Wednesday, September 20th, at 12:00 a.m. JST, and fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions. The latest chapter continues to unravel the gripping story of young football talents striving for greatness.

Spoilers Alert: Blue Lock Chapter 233 spoilers are here!

In the previous chapter, we witnessed the intense match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers, with Kaiser attempting a remarkable goal using his "Kaiser Impact." However, Lorenzo managed to thwart his shot, and Aiku cleared the ball. Hiori Yo, fueled by the high stakes of the match, made a determined effort to win back possession.

Now, with the spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 233 revealed, we can expect even more drama and character development. This upcoming chapter, titled "Key," opens with a flashback that sheds light on Hiori's past. We learn that Hiori used to play football primarily to please his parents, despite his own lack of passion for the game. It was a sacrifice he made to hold his family together, even though it meant neglecting his own desires.

During this flashback, we are introduced to Tabito Karasu, who advised Hiori that he needed to prioritize his own aspirations. However, Hiori's aversion to expectations led him to Blue Lock, where he hoped to escape the pressures of his family. But as Chapter 233 unfolds, Hiori's perspective undergoes a significant shift.

Back to the electrifying match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers, Hiori is captivated by Shoei Barou's gameplay. Despite being perceived as a selfish player, Barou's charisma draws teammates towards him, creating opportunities in the opponent's defense. Hiori recognizes the qualities of a world-class striker in Barou and begins to formulate a new ambition.

While Hiori never aspired to become the world's top player himself, he has now identified someone he wants to support: Yoichi Isagi. Hiori believes Isagi possesses the talent to become the world's best, but he also realizes the challenges ahead. If Isagi were to lose against formidable opponents like Kaiser or Barou, his talent could go unnoticed. Thus, Hiori takes it upon himself to guide Isagi towards greatness.

The chapter unfolds with a series of passes among the Ubers, eventually reaching Don Lorenzo. Both Kaiser and Isagi launch into action to steal the ball, but Hiori's exceptional skills come to the forefront as he intercepts the ball and unveils his "Meta Vision," signaling Isagi to join him in a counterattack.

Release Schedule: Blue Lock Chapter 233

For those eagerly awaiting Blue Lock Chapter 233, mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 20, at 12:00 a.m. JST when the chapter officially drops in the Weekly Shonen Magazine by Kodansha. Depending on your time zone, here's when you can expect to dive into the action:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday (September 19, 2023)

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday (September 19, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Tuesday (September 19, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday (September 19, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday (September 19, 2023)

Korean Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday (September 20, 2023)

Australian Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday (September 20, 2023)

For those looking to purchase the manga, you can find it on official websites like Book Walker or Kobo. English and French readers can access it through Kodansha and Pika, respectively.

