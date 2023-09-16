Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor blossoms like a flower in Sabyasachi's floral saree

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to some beautiful pictures of herself in ace designer Sabyasachi's floral saree.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:40 IST
Kareena Kapoor blossoms like a flower in Sabyasachi's floral saree
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to some beautiful pictures of herself in ace designer Sabyasachi's floral saree. In the images, Kareena is seen striking an exquisite pose in the yellow lemon saree with pink floral print all over it. She paired it with a stunning backless blouse.

For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up. Her side-parted ponytail and elegant earrings perfectly complemented her graceful ethnic look. Kareena's images have garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Gorgeous 😍 ❤️Mahsha'Allah," Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented. "🌸🌸🌸💛," her sister Karisma Kapoor wrote.

"Beautiful," a fan wrote. Kareena flaunted this saree look while promoting her upcoming film 'Jaane Jaan' in Mumbai on Friday.

Speaking of her film, it marks her OTT debut. The project is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

'Jaane Jaan' is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. It will be out on Netflix on September 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023