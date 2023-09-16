Left Menu

Jr NTR bags Best Actor award at SIIMA, expresses gratitude to 'RRR' team

Actor Jr NTR won Best Actor award at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his powerful performance in 'RRR'.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:42 IST
Jr NTR bags Best Actor award at SIIMA, expresses gratitude to 'RRR' team
Actor Jr NTR (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI) Actor Jr NTR won Best Actor award at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his powerful performance in 'RRR'. The award ceremony took place in Dubai on Friday night.

While receiving the trophy, Jr NTR expressed gratitude to his fans and whole 'RRR' team. He said, "I would love to thank my co-star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not least I would love to thank all my fans. I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy".

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film directed by SS Rajamouli. In the coming months, Jr NTR will be seen headlining Telugu drama 'Devara', which will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023