Parineeti, Raghav twin in blue as duo spotted at airport ahead of marriage

The wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. Several photographs and videos of the duo have appeared on social media, showing them twinning at the airport.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:35 IST
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Parineeti looked stunning with a long blue blouse and denim trousers with a white top. She completed the appearance with white trainers and a black cap with the letter 'R' on it. Raghav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a light blue shirt and blue pants.

Previously, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.  She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

