Last rites of veteran PTI journalist Walter Alfred held in Mumbai

The last rites of former Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist Walter Alfred were held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Alfred, who would have turned 103 on September 21, passed away at his home near Mumbai on September 13.

A resident of Srishti complex in Mira Road since the last several years, the veteran journalist who traversed the globe as a PTI correspondent, was witness to some of the most historic moments of the 20th century.

A prayer meeting and last respects were held at his home in Srishti Complex and the last rites were performed at the Mira Road crematorium. Alfred is survived by his sons Ashok and Vasant and daughter Anita Soans, and grandchildren Nikhil, Nihal, Ananya, Ashita Gupta, Amrita Lekhraj and Rohit Soans, and great-grandchildren Caleb, Veer, Misha and Maya Lekhraj.

