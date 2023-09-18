UK police receive sex assault allegation following Russell Brand reports

London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of a sexual assault dating back 20 years following media reports about comedian and actor Russell Brand.

Brand, 48, the former husband of U.S. singer Katy Perry, has denied allegations made in the Sunday Times newspaper and on Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" which reported that four women had accused him of sexual assaults, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013. Police said since these were published and broadcast they had received a report of an assault alleged to have taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.

"Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support," the Metropolitan Police statement said. "We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police."

