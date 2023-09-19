Left Menu

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez file for divorce

Pop star Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage.Reports of their separation broke in July stating that Grande and Gomez were living separately since January.According to entertainment outlet TMZ, Grandes lawyer Laura Wasser filed the papers first on Monday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:34 IST
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez file for divorce
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop star Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Reports of their separation broke in July stating that Grande and Gomez were living separately since January.

According to entertainment outlet TMZ, Grande's lawyer Laura Wasser filed the papers first on Monday citing ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for divorce. Dalton soon followed suit.

The duo, who tied the knot in May 2021, had a prenuptial agreement in place. The date of separation was February 20, 2023.

Grande (30) and Gomez (28) parted ways on good terms, an insider said.

''They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process,'' they added.

Grande, known for songs such as ''God is a Woman'' and ''Positions'', is reportedly dating her ''Wicked'' co-star Ethan Slater after splitting with Dalton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023