Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez file for divorce

Pop star Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Reports of their separation broke in July stating that Grande and Gomez were living separately since January.

According to entertainment outlet TMZ, Grande's lawyer Laura Wasser filed the papers first on Monday citing ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for divorce. Dalton soon followed suit.

The duo, who tied the knot in May 2021, had a prenuptial agreement in place. The date of separation was February 20, 2023.

Grande (30) and Gomez (28) parted ways on good terms, an insider said.

''They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process,'' they added.

Grande, known for songs such as ''God is a Woman'' and ''Positions'', is reportedly dating her ''Wicked'' co-star Ethan Slater after splitting with Dalton.

