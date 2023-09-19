Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 401: Release Details, Recap and Plot Prediction

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:19 IST
Image Credit: My Hero Academia cove art / Studio Bones
My Hero Academia fans are eagerly awaiting Chapter 401, which is set to be a climactic chapter in the ongoing battle between All Might and All For One.

The latest chapter, My Hero Academia Chapter 401, is scheduled for an official release on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it on Sunday, September 24, with exact times depending on their region:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 24

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 24

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, September 25

The chapter will be accessible through Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. For those looking for complimentary options, both MANGAPlus and Viz Media provide access to the latest three issues of the series.

My Hero Academia Chapter 400 Recap

The penultimate chapter, My Hero Academia Chapter 400, was nothing short of thrilling. The narrative opened with Yuga Aoyama and Toru Hagakure, centering on the latter's momentary quirk malfunction, leading to a surge in adrenaline. All Might's confrontation with All For One was the highlight, with All Might brilliantly utilizing quirks reminiscent of other beloved characters like Kyoka Jiro, Minoru Mineta, and Momo Yaoyorozu.

A gripping moment showed a child from a foreign land, emotionally invested in the fight, showcasing All Might’s global influence. The chapter concluded on a cliffhanger with All For One's shocking transformation and Stain's unexpected intervention.

My Hero Academia Chapter 401 Predictions

Given the circumstances in the previous chapter, My Hero Academia Chapter 401 spoilers suggest two possible scenarios. The chapter may commence with a flashback from the Demon Lord, possibly revealing his origin story and past confrontations with All Might.

The potential paths this chapter might take are:

  • All Might, despite his grievous injuries, manages to defeat All For One once and for all.
  • In a dark twist, All For One could override Stain's quirk, possibly leading to All Might's demise as the chapter concludes.

We will provide additional MHA Chapter 401 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become accessible.

