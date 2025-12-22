Kerala Minister Condemns Mob Lynching, Accuses RSS of Hate Politics

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh expressed strong condemnation on Monday regarding the mob lynching of a Chhattisgarh migrant worker, claiming it as a consequence of the divisive politics fueled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He revealed that five individuals have been apprehended, four of whom are linked to the Sangh Parivar.

Rajesh alleged the arrested activists have a history of criminal activities, including an attempted murder of a CPIM leader. District Police Chief Ajit Kumar confirmed the arrests and ongoing investigations, expressing the potential involvement of more individuals.

The legal proceedings are being pursued rigorously as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the organization's nationalist stance, urging the public to visit their offices to better understand their ethos, while denying allegations of being anti-Muslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)